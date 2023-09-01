The Ohio State Buckeyes begin their season with a road trip to BIG-10 opponent the Indiana Hoosiers. This game will continue our college football odds series with an Ohio State-Indiana prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Ohio State was one quarter away from a National Championship birth in 2022. They lost to Michigan in the season finale, but they were still able to make the CFP. They had a tough matchup with Georgia, but they had control the entire game. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes were outscored 18-3 in the fourth quarter and lost the game 42-41. Ohio State lost a lot of great talent, but there is still a lot of optimism regarding their ability to return to the CFP.

Indiana opened up the season in 2022 with a strong win against Illinois, but that would be one of just four wins on the season. The Hoosiers ended the season 4-8, and they started the season 3-0. Indiana has a lot of question marks on offense this season, but their running back group will be the players to watch. There will be a new quarterback leading the charge, so it is a toss-up when trying to decide how the offense will perform.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio State-Indiana Odds

Ohio State: -29.5 (-115)

Indiana: +29.5 (-105)

Over: 59.5 (-105)

Under: 59.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS Sports app

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread

Ohio State lost Jaxson Smith-Njigba and C.J. Stroud, but there is still a lot of talent in the locker room. They will have Kyle McCord lead the offense this season, and Marvin Harrison Jr. returns as one of the best wide receivers in all of college football. McCord has not seen the field a bunch at Ohio State, but having a receiver like Harrison will make it very easy to transition to consistent play. Ohio State always finds a way to have good quarterback play, so there is no worry on that front.

Last season, Ohio State crushed Indiana 56-14. Now, both teams are very different, but it seems as if the Hoosiers might have gotten a little bit worse. Ohio State remains a powerhouse year in and year out in college football, so there is never any real concern with them. They should be able to crush the Hoosiers in this one.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

Indiana needs to hope their home crowd can rattle the new quarterback Ohio State is running out there. His inexperience can lead to a lot of mistakes on the field, and Indiana will need to capitalize if that is the case. McCord does go to Ohio State, and he probably feels very prepared for the game. However, there is nothing that practice can do to make it feel like a BIG-10 road game. Indiana will need to use their home-field advantage and come out flying around the field on defense. If they can do that, they will rattle Ohio State enough to cover the spread.

Final Ohio State-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Even though Ohio State has some things to figure out, I believe there are more question marks on the Indiana side of the field. I will take the Buckeyes to cruise to an easy victory to open up their 2023 campaign.

Final Ohio State-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -29.5 (-115), Over 59.5 (-105)