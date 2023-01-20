Former Ohio State legend Cardale Jones is returning to the gridiron and will once again be playing football. However, Jones won’t be suiting up for any of the 32 NFL franchises.

Jones has agreed to a contract with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. While financials weren’t disclosed, Pirates’ co-owner, President and General Manager Jawaad Yatim seemed to acknowledge how big of a deal signing Jones was.

“Cardale is a winner. He has the ability to to create and improvise, obviously has a live arm and has competed at the highest levels of football. We’re excited to insert his skills and abilities within our organization. We want a locker room full of enthusiasm this year and my conversations with Cardale have only reflected that sentiment. We’re really glad to have him.”

After graduating from Ohio State, Cardale Jones bounced around the NFL before joining the CFL and eventually XFL. He has been out of football since being released from the Edmenton Elks of the CFL in May of last year.

Whatever happened during his professional career, Jones was an electric quarterback during his time with the Buckeyes. He was the team’s starter in the 2015 National Championship game. In a 42-20 win over Oregon, Jones threw for 242 yards and a touchdown while running for 38 yards and an additional score.

The Pirates are hoping Jones’ ascent to the NFL will strongly improve their squad. Jones is looking to prove he still has gas left in the tank, suiting up for Massachusetts and joining the Indoor Football League.