The Ohio State football team battled a game Maryland team on Saturday afternoon as fans looked on with trepidation. The Buckeyes' Emeka Egbuka suffered a leg injury during the game but came back to sign autographs afterward.

The Buckeyes got a call-out from Head Coach Ryan Day following the game, which ended up going down as a penalty-filled win. The 37-17 win covered up what was an uninspired and challenging first half against the Terps.

Afterward, three causes for concern were revealed as Ohio State prepares to face the Penn State Nittany Lions in two weeks.

Egbuka's status was a hot topic following the game. The star Ohio State football receiver had three catches for 40 yards on the afternoon before exiting the game.

According to Day, the prospects for a long term injury are not great.

Ryan Day said Ohio State's medical staff is currently evaluating Emeka Egbuka. Day said he doesn't believe Egbuka's injury is serious or long-term. — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) October 7, 2023

Kyle McCord threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon while DeaMonte Trayanum rushed for 60 yards on the ground. Miyan Williams added 23 yards for the Ohio State football rushing attack.

Marvin Harrison Jr., who has battled a debilitating ankle injury he says is worse than last season's, paced the Buckeyes with 163 yards receiving on eight catches. He added a touchdown through the air, as did tight end Cade Stover for Ryan Day's team.

Next up for the Ohio State football team is a road matchup with a typically challenging Purdue Boilermakers team in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Boilermakers are just 2-4 on the season after a 20-14 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, but have traditionally been known to spring upsets on Ohio State football when fans least expect it.