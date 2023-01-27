ESPN analyst Todd McShay dropped an eye-opening 2023 NFL draft assessement about Ohio State football junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, according to a Friday article from MSN’s Mark Russell.

“Coming into the season, prior to the injury, talking to scouts, it was like, ‘All right, his production was outstanding and what he did was amazing, but maybe it’s more system than talent,’” McShay said. “Because where’s the explosive trait? Where’s the speed? Where’s the vertical ability? There’s drops on tape. So there’s all those things. But then you go back and say, ‘He found a way.’

“So I struggle with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, I really do, because I see the talent there. I see the ability to create. But I do I think he’s going to be a No. 3 receiver. And every NFL scout that I’ve talked to said, ‘You take a No. 3 early-mid-second-round pick. That’s not a first-round pick. Mel’s got him at No. 5 overall. That’s fine. We can disagree on that. It’s OK. But I think there’s something missing there. And maybe I’ll be proven wrong.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba earned 43 receiving yards on five receptions in three games played for the Buckeyes. The receiver suffered a hamstring injury in Week one before experiencing multiple setbacks throughout the season. He managed to make appearances against Notre Dame, Toledo and Iowa.

Junior quarterback C.J. Stroud defended Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s decision to begin preparations for the 2023 NFL draft instead of playing in the College Football Playoff with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Honestly, it sucks,” Stroud said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I feel so bad for them and they work so hard. Honestly, the stuff that people are saying about them is crazy. Especially Jaxon. I don’t go into back and forth with people and try to prove them wrong or right. I don’t get into that, it really doesn’t matter.”