Ryan Day and Ohio State football’s season all but ended in back of the end zone at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in the Peach Bowl against Georgia when wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr was leveled on a hit by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard. And Day is still upset about it. The Ohio State football coach explained why it was “hard” for him to understand the call, shockingly revealing that Harrison was “knocked unconscious” from the hit, per Colin Gay of The Columbus Dispatch.

“I made a lot of calls after the game,” Day said Wednesday. “I felt like it was targeting. In the moment, when things are moving very fast and you can’t see the replay, it’s very hard to see. The hard thing for me is to see and understand that and have our medical staff let us know that he was knocked unconscious and that’s why we’re not going to let him back in the game, yet the flag gets picked up for targeting.”

Ohio State football fans knew that Harrison had suffered a concussion. But no one knew just how severe of a concussion it was until Ryan Day said that he lost consciousness.

It’s not hard, then, to understand why Day still can’t accept the call, given the severity of the injury and the results after it.

Harrison would not return to the game and the Buckeyes relinquished the lead they had built. Day also said that he made calls to the Big Ten and to the Pac-12, whose referees officiated the Peach Bowl.

The Ohio State football coach spoke to Steve Shaw, the NCAA’s National Coordinator of Officials, who told him “the hit didn’t go right to Marvin’s shoulder.”

It’s safe to say that Ryan Day will have a hard time getting over that call.