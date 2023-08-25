There's a battle going on at Ohio State for the QB1 position, and with the start of the 2023 season just days away, fans are waiting for head coach Ryan Day to make his decision on whether Kyle McCord or Devin Brown will get the start against Indiana. While Ohio State supporters may be getting anxious, former head coach Urban Meyer says there is nothing to worry about.

Meyer expressed his support for Day and Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis when it comes to the team's key decisions.

“No, they shouldn’t be,” Meyer said. “Ryan Day, Corey Dennis, what they’ve done the last four years in quarterback recruiting, development and play, I don’t know if it’s ever been done before. Certainly not at Ohio State. Certainly not in the Big Ten Conference.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Day has said that if neither quarterback asserts himself as the clear QB1, the quarterback with the most experience would likely get the start against the Hoosiers. That quarterback is McCord, but that merely means he would get the early call and the two would likely both see action against Indiana and beyond.

Ohio State fans would not be happy with that decision, as football fans usually are under the belief that if a team has two starting quarterbacks, it really has none. In the case of the Buckeyes, that's obviously not the case because the team only recruits the best athletes available at the position.

Urban Meyer had his own QB1 decisions to make when he led the Ohio State program, and in 2015, he had to choose between J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones. The Buckeyes went 12-1 that season and won the Fiesta Bowl as Barrett eventually won the starting job.