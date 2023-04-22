Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

It’s championship-or-bust for the Ohio State football team, according to quarterback Kyle McCord. After backing up C.J. Stroud during a pair of 11-2 campaigns, McCord told ESPN’s Heather Dinich that each of the last two Ohio State football seasons were “complete failures.”

“You don’t beat the Team Up North, you don’t win a national championship, you don’t achieve any of your goals,” Kyle McCord said. “It definitely speaks volumes that 11-2 at a lot of schools, that’s great, but not here.”

Most college football programs would kill to have the back-to-back seasons that Ohio State put together. The Buckeyes ended the 2021 season by defeating Utah 48-45 in an unforgettable Rose Bowl. Georgia held off Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl during the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinals. The Buckeyes missed a field goal in the final seconds with a trip to the national championship game on the line.

The “Team Up North” referred to by McCord is, of course, Michigan. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes in each of the last two years, severely damaging Ohio State’s national championship hopes.

The Buckeyes were left out of the College Football Playoffs two years ago because Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27 and won the Big Ten Championship, Losing to Ohio State 45-23 a year later didn’t keep the Buckeyes out of the CFP field. However, it forced them to face defending champion Georgia in the semifinals instead of TCU.

McCord is looking to help Ohio State get over the hump in the 2023 season as Buckeyes’ new starting quarterback. The 20-year-old is a candidate to replace Stroud, who is about to become a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Devin Brown is also part of the Ohio State quarterback competition.