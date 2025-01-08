ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our Women's College Basketball odds series with an Ohio State-Michigan prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ohio State-Michigan.

Big Ten basketball has a crowded schedule on Wednesday. USC at Maryland is a top-10 showdown. This game precedes the Trojan-Terrapin clash and contains its own considerable share of importance.

The general consensus among women's basketball analysts is that in the Big Ten, USC and UCLA are the top two teams and the favorites to win the conference, but right behind the LA schools, Ohio State and Maryland have a chance to surprise everyone and win the league. Ohio State and Maryland therefore have to handle their business against the rest of the Big Ten. If they don't, they will have to beat USC and/or UCLA head to head to have a realistic shot at winning the league. The margin for error is small for OSU and Maryland. That's why this Michigan game — in addition to being a fierce rivalry — means a lot to Ohio State and head coach Kevin McGuff. The Buckeyes are 14-0, but the climb toward the top of the Big Ten gets very serious now, beginning with this road trip to Ann Arbor.

Michigan just finished a Los Angeles road trip. It put up a fight at USC and UCLA, but the Trojans and Bruins are both ranked in the top five for a reason. They are both really, really good, and they had answers for the Wolverines in the second half of each of those games. Michigan did not play terrible basketball, but there was at least one stretch of seven minutes (if not more) in which UM got wiped out by USC and UCLA. The Wolverines ate two losses in Southern California.

To be clear about all of this, many teams — most teams — are going to lose twice when they play USC and UCLA on the same road trip. That doesn't make Michigan unique. However, it remains that the Wolverines lost two conference games. Now they play Ohio State. They can't continue to pick up conference losses, even against good opponents. If Michigan wants to not only make the NCAA Tournament, but get to the Sweet 16, it will need to win some high-end games. Michigan and coach Kim Barnes Arico want to do better than merely become a team which beats grossly inferior squads and fails to beat opponents with more talent. The Wolverines need to make a statement, and this game is the perfect time for them to do that.

Here are the Ohio State-Michigan Women's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Women's College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Michigan Odds

Ohio State: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Michigan: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +170

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs Michigan

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: B1G Plus

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Buckeyes haven't yet lost this season. They have total confidence in themselves. Michigan is reeling from its recent losses to the Los Angeles schools. Ohio State is catching Michigan at the right time.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan did not play terribly at USC and UCLA. It just wasn't as good as the opponents it faced. Michigan will learn a ton from those losses and will find ways to play better, more effective basketball. Getting 4.5 points at home, Michigan should definitely be able to take this game down to the wire and cover the spread.

Final Ohio State-Michigan Prediction & Pick

We love Michigan getting this many points at home, with a full week of rest. UM did not play this past weekend and will therefore be fresh for this game. Take Michigan.

Final Ohio State-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan +4.5