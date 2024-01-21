Cotie McMahon's personal vendetta fueled a career-high 33 points, propelling Ohio State to a thrilling overtime win against Iowa.

In a Sunday showdown, Cotie McMahon's monumental effort led No. 18 Ohio State women's basketball to a 100-92 overtime victory against Caitlin Clark and No. 2 Iowa . McMahon notched a career-high 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, propelling the Buckeyes to a remarkable comeback and a statement win in the college basketball season.

The Buckeyes, now 15-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play, had trailed by as many as 12 points during regulation, per the Associated Press. The resilience of the team shined as they clawed back to force the game into overtime, tied at 83.

For McMahon, the game was personal. In a media briefing with reporters following the game, the forward was questioned about Ohio State's loss to Iowa last season, and if that fueled the Buckeyes' in their win over the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

“Absolutely,” McMahon said, as reported by Whitney Harding of NCB4 on X, formerly, Twitter, “This game was personal.”

Despite an exceptional 45-point contribution from the Hawkeyes' Clark, it was Ohio State's day as Rebeka Mikulasikova nailed a critical 3-pointer in the extra period, giving the Buckeyes a six-point edge. Jacy Sheldon's four free throws late in the game further cemented the victory, leading to a cascade of fans descending from the stands to celebrate the win.

The Hawkeyes, now facing the challenge of distributing their scoring more evenly, had Molly Davis as their second-highest scorer with only 14 points. On the other hand, the Buckeyes' landmark win over a top-tier opponent like Iowa could provide a significant boost to their national standing.

As Ohio State prepares to ride the wave of the win into their next game at Illinois on Thursday, Iowa looks to bounce back when they welcome Nebraska on Saturday.