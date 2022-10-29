Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau joins rare company after monster game vs. Penn State

If you didn’t know JT Tuimoloau, the 6-foot-4, 277-pound defensive lineman for the Ohio State football, you do know now, as the five-star recruit out of Sammamish, Washington had himself a game in the Buckeyes’ dominant demolition of fellow Big 10 powerhouse Penn State.

Facing off against uber upper classman Sean Clifford at the helm of James Franklin’s 6-1 team, Tuimoloau finished out the game with six tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown in the same game.

That’s… holy you-know-what, how is that even possible? Well, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, the feat is borderline unprecedented, as he detailed on Twitter.

“From ESPN Stats Info J.T. Tuimoloau is 1 of 3 FBS players over last 15 seasons with 2 sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown in a single game,” Rittenberg tweeted. “Others are App State’s Demetrius Taylor (2019 at UNC) and UCLA’s Keisean Lucier-South (2018 at Cal).”

Now granted, Rittenberg’s tweet is impressive, but as some keen-eyed fans in the post noticed, Tuimoloau actually had two interceptions, which Taylor and KLS didn’t accomplish, making for the sort of performance that even Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day, hadn’t seen before, as he explained to reporters after the game, as per Eleven Warriors.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like that before. … This was kind of his coming-out party today.”

Welp, if Day hasn’t seen anything like it, the performance must be pretty darn special, as he’s been around more than a few elite defensive players over the course of his professional coaching career.