Lakers star LeBron James salivating over Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau after ridiculous performance vs. Penn State

J.T. Tuimoloau had the performance of his life in the Ohio State Buckeyes’ 44-31 road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday.

The Buckeyes needed a player on the defensive side of the ball to rise to the occasion in this crucial Big Ten showdown, and the versatile defensive lineman did just that. He was simply all over the place in the contest, as he recorded two interceptions, two sacks, one defensive touchdown, and one forced fumble during his time on the field.

For one, Tuimoloau’s pick-six in the late stages of the fourth quarter helped to put the finishing touches on a statement win for the Buckeyes.

J.T. TUIMOLOAU PICK SIX 😤 THIS GUY IS UNREAL 🔥@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/sMn0dh5MpJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Tuimoloau left the Ohio State faithful in sheer awe over his dominant showing on the defensive side of the ball. Among them, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to Twitter to give his props to the second-year defensive end.

SAY IT AGAIN AND AGAIN 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/paiJXZIatd — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 29, 2022

With the win over Penn State, Ohio State moved to 8-0 on the season, and it also secured the fifth conference win of its campaign. The Buckeyes will now turn their attention to a road matchup against Northwestern next week before they host Indiana the following week.

In the big picture, Ohio State continues to bolster its already stout College Football Playoff resume.