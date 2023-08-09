The Ohio State football program is in an interesting spot ahead of the 2023 season, as for the first time in years it has a legitimate quarterback battle with Kyle McCord and Devin Brown competing for the starting job, and Ryan Day's latest comments indicate that the competition could go either way.

“It's a good battle. It's a back and forth for sure,” Ryan Day said, via Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

This is the first time that Ryan Day will have to make a crucial decision with a quarterback battle. In Ryan Day's first season in 2018, he had Dwayne Hawkins as the starter. In 2019 and 2020, Day had Justin Fields. For 2021 and 2022, Day had CJ Stroud. All three of Dwayne Hawkins, Justin Fields and CJ Stroud were highly-touted prospects.

Both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are solid prospects as well, but are not as highly-rated as players like Fields or Stroud.

Day's Ohio State football program will start their season with a conference game on the road against Indiana on Sept. 2, so there are still a couple of weeks left for a decision on the starting quarterback to be made.

Ohio State always has the talent to compete at the top of the Big Ten. This will be a big year, as Ohio State looks to end its losing streak against Michigan. They have lost the pivotal game the last two seasons, and that usually decides who goes to the Big Ten championship game. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the quarterback battle.