Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith announced that he will be retiring from his position with the university effective June 30, 2024.

“I've had a great opportunity to work with a lot of people here,” Gene Smith said, via Bill Landis of Rivals. “I just want to thank the leadership of Ohio State. Throughout my tenure, they provided me an unbelievable opportunity to lead this program. And so, the last 19 years, or 18 years and starting my 19th has been phenomenal.”

Gene Smith announces that he will be retiring as Ohio State’s athletic director effective June 30, 2024 pic.twitter.com/lF0c8QFy9Z — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) August 9, 2023

It was a great run for Gene Smith at the Ohio State university. He will retire after 19 years, and so far Ohio State has won 32 team national championships and 117 individual national championships, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. He hopes that some more are added, especially with the Ohio State football program. Smith is one of the most respected leaders in college athletics.

It sill be interesting to see what Ohio State does with its athletic director position in the future. The role will certainly be an attractive position if they want to hire from outside of the university, but there likely will be internal candidates as well, and it would not be surprising if Ohio State wanted a smooth transition.

For the new athletic director, Ohio State football will undoubtedly get the most attention. However, given the success that athletics as a whole has had under Smith, the expectation will be for the next athletic director to continue that success in all sports.

For now, Ohio State will look to have a successful last year with Smith as athletic director.