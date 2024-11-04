ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ohio Bobcats (5-3, 3-1 MAC) take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-8, 0-4 MAC) Wednesday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio-Kent State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Ohio: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1250

Kent State: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +740

Over: 51.5 (-114)

Under: 51.5 (-106)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio has played really well in conference play this season. Two of their three losses have come against Syracuse and Kentucky, so they do beat teams on the same level as them. Their one conference loss was against a good Miami (OH) team. Kent State has not won a game all season, so it is very easy to bet on Ohio Wednesday night.

Kent State has been an awful defensive team this season. They have allowed 46.6 points per game and 541.5 yards per game. Both of those numbers are not only the most in the MAC, but most in the nation. The Golden Flashes can not stop anybody on defense, and Ohio will take advantage of that. In their four conference games, Ohio has scored 31.0 points per game. Expect that to continue.

Ohio should be able to play some good defense in this game, as well. They average the fewest yards per game in the MAC, and second-fewest yards in the nation. Along with that, the Golden Flashes score just 17.0 points per game, which is sixth-lowest in the nation. Not even taking Ohio’s actual defense into account, the Bobcats should have no problem shutting down Kent State.

Why Kent State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State has to find a way to turn it around. The good news is Ohio has scored just 25.0 points per game this season. Kent State does give up points, but Ohio does not score as well as other teams. With that, Ohio does not pass the ball well. They throw for under 200 yards per game, and they have thrown the third-most interceptions. The Bobcats also have the fewest passing touchdowns in the MAC. If Ohio continues to struggle, Kent State will cover.

The Golden Flashes have got to be better on third downs. They convert less than 20 percent of their third downs, which is the worst in the conference, and the nation. Now, Kent State can convert fourth downs, but they should not even get to that point. Whether it is third and short, or third and long, if Kent State wants to get their first win of the season, they have to be better on third down.

Final Ohio-Kent State Prediction & Pick

It is extremely hard to bet on Kent State, even with the spread being high. They almost beat Ball State, as well. Besides that, Kent State has not been able to score, and they have really struggled in general. Ohio has played decently well, and they are coming off a blowout win over Buffalo in their last game. I would not be surprised to see Ohio win this game by three touchdowns. For that reason, I will be taking Ohio to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Ohio-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Ohio -18.5 (-110)