It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio-Memphis prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ohio-Memphis.

The Memphis Tigers began their November nonconference schedule with games that are more ambitious than your typical “buy games” against small-conference opponents. Memphis played Missouri, an SEC team, and then went on the road to play UNLV from the Mountain West. Coach Penny Hardaway wanted this group to be tested right out of the gate. This was a refreshingly ambitious start to a nonconference slate — not heavyweights, but not lightweights, either. A good start would give Memphis comparatively more confidence than facing directional schools from the lower end of Division I basketball.

So far, so good, for the Tigers. They played a bad first half against Missouri but were able to bounce back in the second half and rally to win. Memphis then authored another second-half comeback, falling behind by four points in the final 10 minutes but then coming through in crunch time to beat UNLV away from home. At 2-0 against the SEC and Mountain West, Memphis has accomplished more than most college basketball teams have in the first week and a half of the season. Now the Tigers face Ohio from the Mid-American Conference. The Tigers are taking a step down, not up, in weight class, given that they were more enterprising in scheduling the first few games of the season. On paper, this is game Memphis should handle. That said, we have seen the Tigers stumble the past few seasons in games they should have won. It's important for the Tigers to maintain focus, not get complacent, and avoid the kind of loss which damages an NCAA Tournament resume. Memphis has endured those kinds of setbacks far too often in the Penny Hardaway era. A steady, no-drama win would give us a small but real indication that maybe, just maybe, these Tigers have changed their stripes and are ready to do things the right way.

Here are the Ohio-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ohio-Memphis Odds

Ohio: +13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +640

Memphis: -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 158.5 (-115)

Under: 158.5 (-105)

How to Watch Ohio vs Memphis

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis very frequently lets down its guard in situations precisely like this one. The Tigers have talent, but they often fail to put that talent together. They don't communicate on defense. They settle for long jump shots. They don't put in maximum effort on each and every point. They take shortcuts. Past Memphis teams will go through a lull of at least 10 minutes in a game, maybe 15, which leaves the door open for a decided underdog to make the game close and possibly steal the win at the very end. Ohio is getting almost 14 points on the spread. If Memphis plays a disjointed game, the Bobcats will cover the spread, and they might make this game really interesting.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

We know that past Memphis teams can get lazy and distracted in situations such as this one, but maybe this time, a Memphis team with talent and potential won't play down to the level of the competition. The Tigers have already banked solid wins over Mizzou and UNLV. Ohio, by comparison, should be an easier game to handle as long as Memphis is focused and intense for all 40 minutes. If Memphis plays a complete game, it will win by at least 17 to 20 points.

Final Ohio-Memphis Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Memphis but have been burned far too many times by the Tigers in this kind of betting situation in the past. We want to see Memphis prove it can be responsible. We recommend you pass on this game and maybe wait for a live play.

Final Ohio-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -13.5