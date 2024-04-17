The Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche for the final game of the 2024 regular season. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Avalanche prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Oilers have locked up their second place spot in the Pacific Division. In the first round of the playoffs, the Oilers will host either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Los Angeles Kings. No matter which team, the Oilers do have the home ice advantage. Edmonton is coming off a game against the Arizona Coyotes, but with their playoff spot locked into place, there is not much for them to worry about.
The Avalanche are another team locked into their playoff position. Colorado has 105 points on the season, and this will be their final game of the season. In the first round of the playoffs, the Avalanche will have to travel to face the Winnipeg Jets. They do not have home ice advantage, so the road series will be a tough one for them. Colorado also does not have much to worry about heading into this game.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Oilers-Avalanche Odds
Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline: +114
Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+172)
Moneyline: -137
Over: 6.5 (-130)
Under: 6.5 (+106)
How to Watch Oilers vs. Avalanche
Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Edmonton is one of the top scoring teams in the NHL. At 3.61 goals per game, the Oilers are fourth in all of hockey. Along with that, the Oilers are 10th in shot percentage, fourth in power play percentage, and third in total shots. Edmonton plays fast, and that will be the case in this one as well. If they can get the Avalanche out of position, and continue their fast pace, they will win this game.
Their offensive play is solid, but their play in the defensive zone should be talked about. In the two games combined, the Oilers have allowed just four goals in regulation (five total). When the Oilers allow less than four goals in a game this season, they are 47-5-5. Edmonton is very good when they do just that, and they have done it twice against the Avalanche. If they can do it again, they will finish their season with a win.
Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win
Everyone loves to talk about Connor McDavid and the Oilers attack. However, there has to be more love given to the Avalanche. Colorado is first in goals per game (3.67), first in assists (515), third in power play goals (67), and sixth in shot percentage (11.1). They are scary when they control the puck in the offensive zone, and you can expect them to put up a lot of goals if they do that. If Colorado is allowed to pass the puck around, and find the opening, they are going to score, and they are going to win this game.
Final Oilers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick
This is on track to be a high-scoring affair. Both teams can find the back of the net with the best of them, and do not expect that to change. As for a winner, I like the Avalanche to take it. Edmonton is coming off a game Wednesday night, and they have to travel. I will take the Avalanche to win this game straight up.
Final Oilers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-137)