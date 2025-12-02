ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently riding a three-game winning streak. They head to Ford Field for a Week 14 Thursday Night Football showdown with the Detroit Lions. Detroit enters the matchup after a tough 31–24 Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions continue a two-month trend of alternating wins and losses. Jared Goff delivered under pressure, though. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. However, the Lions took a significant blow when star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown exited with an ankle injury. At 7–5, Detroit is suddenly battling to maintain its footing in the playoff race.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are surging after a dramatic 31–28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. As such, Dallas secured back-to-back wins against last year’s Super Bowl teams. They leaned heavily on the explosive receiving duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The pair combined for 13 receptions, 200 yards, and a touchdown. This Week 14 meeting also brings the memory of their last matchup in 2024. That's when Detroit overwhelmed Dallas 47–9 behind Goff’s monster performance at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys vs. Lions betting odds

Cowboys: +3, -105

Lions: -3, -115

Over: 53.5, -120

Under: 53.5, +100

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Cowboys vs. Lions key injuries for Week 14

Cowboys: OT Tyler Guyton (ankle), DE Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring)

Lions: TE Brock Wright (neck), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), WR Kalif Raymond (ankle), CB Terrion Arnold (shoulder)

Cowboys vs. Lions betting trends

The Cowboys and Lions have played each other 10 times from 2010 onwards. The Cowboys actually have the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup, 7-3, over those games. The Lions won their last meeting in Week 6 of 2024. However, Dallas won seven in a row before that game last season. Entering Week 14, the Cowboys are carrying a three-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Lions are reeling from a loss against the Packers.

2025 records:

Dallas, 6-5-1 straight up, 7-5 ATS; Detroit, 7-5 straight up, 6-6 ATS

Over/Under:

Dallas 8-4; Detroit, 7-5

Keys to Cowboys vs. Lions matchup

Cowboys:

Cowboys’ receiving duo vs. Lions’ shorthanded secondary

Dallas has one of the NFL’s most dangerous receiving tandems in Lamb and Pickens. They enter this game facing a Lions secondary missing multiple starters. Detroit has allowed the most receiving touchdowns to wideouts this season. The Lions also have a pass rush that has generated just one sack in the last three weeks. Their remaining corners, led by Amik Robertson, will be under immense pressure. Lamb has historically produced well against Detroit. He is positioned for another high-volume night.

Lions:

Lions’ elite rushing attack vs. Cowboys’ improving run defense

Detroit still boasts arguably the league’s best two-back system with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. With St. Brown sidelined, the Lions will almost certainly rely heavily on their run game. Dallas’ run defense, however, has dramatically improved during their three-game winning streak. They have cut opponents’ rushing production nearly in half. The addition of Quinnen Williams has strengthened the interior, too. He gives Dallas a legitimate chance to neutralize Detroit’s ground attack.

The impact of key injuries

The Lions’ offense is significantly compromised. Missing St. Brown, LaPorta, and multiple linemen limits both the explosiveness and protection for Goff. He has been sacked more frequently as injuries mount. Dallas, meanwhile, enters the game much healthier and more stable on both sides of the ball. With momentum and personnel advantage tilting heavily toward the Cowboys, the matchup dynamics favor Dallas.

Cowboys vs. Lions prediction and pick

Detroit can compete when fully healthy. That said, their current injury situation is too severe to overlook. The Cowboys’ receivers should overwhelm the depleted Lions secondary. Their revitalized defensive front is well-positioned to disrupt Detroit’s run-heavy approach. Goff will make plays, but sustained offense will be difficult without key contributors.

Final Score Prediction: Lions 31, Cowboys 27 (Lions win and cover)

Spread: Lions -3

Over/Under: Over 53.5