It only took one week for Connor McDavid to rack up his first accolade of the 2022-23 NHL season. The Edmonton Oilers superstar started the year off on a tear through the first two games of the campaign, and he has been honored by the league as one of the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. McDavid took home honors as the NHL’s Second Star of the Week, joining fellow honorees in Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Dallas Stars net-minder Jake Oettinger.

The Oilers split their first two games 1-1, including a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks and a tough 4-3 loss in the Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames. It would be nigh impossible to put the blame on McDavid for the loss against their rivals, however. He scored Edmonton’s first goal of that game while attempting four shots on goal on the night.

In the win over Vancouver, McDavid was unstoppable, racking up four points and a hat trick. He only needed five shots on goal to put three past Thatcher Demko.

On the year, McDavid is up to five points and four goals, which is tied with Tampa Bay Lightning star Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators’ Nino Niederreiter for the lead league. His five points rank second behind Crosby and Artemi Panarin, who lead the league with six points apiece. Fellow Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is also tied with McDavid with five points.

The Oilers have three games on the docket this week. They’re slated to face off against the Buffalo Sabres (10/18), the Carolina Hurricanes (10/20), and the St. Louis Blues (10/22). Connor McDavid will hope to add to his already impressive start to the year by further upping his points total and getting a few more wins on the board for Edmonton.