Published November 17, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid was not too happy after Wednesday night’s loss to the LA Kings, and he made his feelings known. McDavid, who was roughed up after a big and somewhat controversial open-ice hit from Kings defenseman Alexander Edler, didn’t take too kindly to the incident. After the game, McDavid didn’t acknowledge the hit from the 36-year-old, but did take a shot at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, via TSN’s Ryan Rishaug.

Despite not having a comment on the Edler hit, McDavid said, “Doughty likes to talk a lot,” in regard to the Kings’ star defenseman.

alex edler knees connor mcdavid and darnell nurse takes exception. pic.twitter.com/WAQUATtcE5 — zach (@zjlaing) November 17, 2022

After the hit from Edler, McDavid was seen exchanging words with the Oilers bench, and Doughty in particular. While it’s unclear what was said, one can only imagine some unpleasantries were exchanged. Meanwhile, teammate Darnell Nurse attempted to go to bat for him by fighting Edler. Edler appeared to lead with his knee on the hit against McDavid, and the Oilers’ superstar was slow to get up afterward.

There was a ton of bad blood between the two teams during Wednesday’s matchup in what was a repeat of their first-round matchup in the Western Conference Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2021-22. The Oilers won that series 4-3, though it was the Kings who got the last laugh on Wednesday, collecting a 3-1 victory.

Doughty didn’t escape the game unscathed, however. After he whiffed on a big hit against Zach Hyman later in the game, the Oilers forward retaliated with a massive hit against the boards of his own.

With multiple Kings-Oilers matchups left on the docket this year, the beef between the two sides should continue to simmer throughout the campaign.