The Edmonton Oilers have had some issues early in the 2024-25 NHL season. The Oilers have also struggled with injury, as names such as Connor McDavid are off the ice at this time. On Monday night, the Oilers added some depth through a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Edmonton has acquired defenseman Ronnie Attard from the Flyers, the team announced on social media. In return, Edmonton is sending defenseman Ben Gleason to the City of Brotherly Love. Both defensemen are currently applying their trade in the American Hockey League. However, they could receive NHL game time from their new teams in the event of further injury.

The Oilers are on a fine run of form given the circumstances. They have won four of their last five games entering play Monday. As for the Flyers, things are not going well at all. Philadelphia has won just three of their last 11 games. The Flyers are currently sitting last in the Metropolitan Division, one point back of the New York Islanders.

What Oilers, Flyers are getting out of this trade

Ronnie Attard is a former third-round pick of the Flyers from the 2019 NHL Draft. Attard, a Michigan native, played collegiately at Western Michigan University. He turned pro in 2021-22 and skated in 15 NHL games that season. However, his NHL game time dropped to two games the following campaign.

Attard has turned in promising performances in the AHL with the Leigh Valley Phantoms. He scored 32 points in 68 games in 2022-23, and he followed that up with 27 points in 48 games last year. The Michigan native did appear in 12 NHL games with the Flyers last year as they made a run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ben Gleason, also a native of Michigan, entered the NHL as an undrafted free agent in 2018-19. The Ortonville, Michigan native played in four games with the Dallas Stars that season. However, he has not returned to the NHL since.

Gleason signed with the Oilers organization in July 2023. He put in a good performance in training camp ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. And he nearly made Edmonton’s roster out of training camp. He was sent to the AHL, though, where he recorded his third straight 30+ point campaign in the AHL.

It’s unlikely either defenseman will emerge as a star player. However, both the Flyers and Oilers have identified a need for extra depth. And either defenseman could slot into the NHL roster if the need arises at some point this season.