ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers haven't reached rock bottom like last season, but their Eastern Conference road trip is creating some reasons for concern. The Ottawa Senators don't present as easy of a matchup as in recent years. The Senators had some success against the Oilers in their lean years, stealing a victory at home last season in the middle of Edmonton's heroic run to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ottawa gets many teams at the right time, as most schedules have teams go through the hockey-crazed markets of Montreal and Toronto first. Most road-tripping teams have little left physically and mentally to face the Senators. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Senators prediction and pick.

Here are the Oilers-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Senators Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+175)

Moneyline: -140

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Senators

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, TSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers have put themselves in a position where they can't take the night off on the final game of their road trip. Edmonton had high hopes entering the Eastern Canadian trip, as they had won three games in a row, including two overtime victories against the Nashville Predators and New York Islanders. The Oilers had a 2-1 lead in the third period against the Maple Leafs and made it to overtime after blowing the lead but tying the game late. However, Mitch Marner sent them to Montreal with just one point after his winning goal. Their game against the Canadiens didn't improve, as Sam Montembeault shut them out with a 3-0 win. The Oilers will be a desperate team against the Senators.

Linus Ullmark is the Senators' projected starter for Tuesday's game. Much like the Oilers' situation, Ullmark doesn't have the numbers of a No. 1 goaltender. He has a 2.77 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage, while Anton Forsberg has a 2.76 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators keep shooting themselves in the foot after improving their playoff chances. Ottawa defeated the Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins in back-to-back games, which were massive victories over some of their biggest rivals. However, they blew a lead against the Philadelphia Flyers in the following game as -182 favorites, then lost in overtime. Their following game against the Carolina Hurricanes was a disaster, with Carolina dominating play for a 4-0 win. The Senators will look to catch the Oilers at the tail end of their trip and end the losing streak.

Calvin Pickard received the start for the Oilers against the Canadiens, which is good news for the Senators. Pickard had a 4-3 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage this season. Stuart Skinner is the Oilers' No. 1 goaltender, but he doesn't have the stats to prove it. Skinner has a 3.28 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage.

Final Oilers-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Oilers will not be happy about their offensive performance against the Canadiens. Their top weapons should be ready to roll despite playing on back-to-back nights, while the Senators have elite offensive potential. They average 3.24 goals per game so far this season. With their questionable goaltending situations, these teams could combine for a significant amount of goals in this game.

Final Oilers-Senators Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-105)