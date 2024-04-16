OJ Simpson's death on Wednesday, April 10th caught the world by surprise, as one of the most notorious people in the world, whether it was for his football career, his acting pursuits, or his highly publicized murder trial, was gone. And in the aftermath of his death, there has been another legal battle brewing between his estate and the families of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, who were the victims of the murder trial Simpson was involved in back in 1994.
Simpson died without having paid most of the civil judgments that were awarded to these two families back in 1997, meaning that they could be in line for a share of whatever Simpson leaves behind. Simpson's estate lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, initially said that the families wouldn't get anything from Simpson, but he has since changed his stance, saying that he will not stand in the way of their $33.5 million payment being handed out.
“I can tell you in advance, Fred Goldman’s claim will be accepted. And his claim will be handled in accordance with Nevada law. Within an hour of knowing that O.J. died, he started talking s***. My advocate instinct is was, ‘Oh, you’re gonna keep s****ing on him even after he’s dead? Fine, you know? You get nothing.’ And so, those were my remarks then. But I backtracked, and they were pretty harsh remarks. And now I’m going in the other direction. I’m going to show my homework before I even have to give it to the courts and see what we can do in terms of getting this estate in order.” – Malcolm LaVergne, The Hollywood Reporter
OJ Simpson situation gets hit with another strange turn
The families of both Brown Simpson and Goldman have long been seeking justice for their murders, and even though he was found not guilty, they still believe that Simpson played a role in their deaths. With a large chunk of their civil justice payout not having been received yet, this is the opportunity for them to get what they feel they deserve.
While both families simply want Simpson held accountable for their actions, his lawyer initially indicated that he had no desire to allow them to get their hands on this $33.5 million payout. Cooler heads appear to have prevailed, though, as he has completely changed his course and decided to allow the payout to go through.
Whatever the reason for this decision, it looks like the families will be getting what they believe they deserve after all. Hopefully this situation can be resolved without any more drama, but pretty much everything involving Simpson is dramatic, and it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise if that continues to be the case, even when it comes to his death.