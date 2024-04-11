OJ Simpson's net worth in 2024 was $3 million. Simpson lost most of his net worth due to a criminal trial in the 1990s. Until his death, OJ Simpson relied on his NFL pension plan to keep him afloat. Let's look at OJ Simpson's net worth at the time of his death in 2024.
What was OJ Simpson's net worth in 2024?: $3 million (estimate)
OJ Simpson's net worth in 2024 was at about $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Simpson was born in San Francisco on July 9, 1947. Simpson's parents separated in 1952, leading him to stray from a good path after moving in with his mother. He joined The Persian Warriors, a street gang, and later entered a juvenile detention center.
Simpson eventually cleaned up and graduated from Galileo High School. He initially attended a community college but was offered a football scholarship from USC. Simpson was instantly a star for the Trojans, emerging as a Heisman Trophy candidate in his junior year and then winning the award as a senior.
OJ Simpson's pro football career
The Buffalo Bills drafted Simpson as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft. Simpson demanded a pro sports record of $650,000 for five years, which the Bills eventually agreed to after some skepticism. Simpson threatened to quit football to become an actor if the team didn't meet his terms.
Simpson's pro career didn't start how he hoped, averaging only 622 yards per season. In his fourth season, Simpson finally eclipsed the 1,000-yard threshold. However, he didn't stop there. He became the first NFL player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season the following year.
The Bills traded him to the San Francisco 49ers in 1978, where he would play for his remaining two seasons. He played in six Pro Bowls and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.
OJ Simpson's entertainment career
Simpson always had an interest in acting, jumping into the craft before the end of his playing career. He appeared in films like The Klansman and The Naked Gun series. He also produced a series of TV movies in the early 1980s.
Simpson's star status also gave him some profitable endorsement deals. He appeared in commercials for the Hertz car rental company throughout the 1970s. Simpson also stayed in the football world, becoming a commentator for Monday Night Football on ABC.
OJ Simpson's personal life issues
Simpson married Marguerite Whitley when he was 19 years old. They had three children, but his son Aaren tragically drowned in a swimming pool in 1979.
Simpson met Nicole Brown in 1977 when she was working as a nightclub waitress. The two began dating despite Simpson still being married to Whitley. Simpson and Whitley eventually divorced in 1977.
Simpson and Nicole tied the knot in February 1985, and the couple had two children. After seven years of marriage, their divorce was finalized in 1992.
Brown took comfort from a friend named Ron Goldman after the divorce. In 1994, the pair were found stabbed to death outside Brown's condo.
Simpson became a suspect in the murders but decided against turning himself in to the authorities. On June 17, the now infamous police chase took place with Simpson and his white Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings. TV stations cut away from the NBA Finals to broadcast the chase that garnered 95 million viewers.
Simpson's subsequent arrest and trial was one of the most public incidents in history. One hundred million people watched the verdict announcement on national television but were stunned at the not-guilty verdict. Simpson was later sued for wrongful death in a civil trial and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the two victims' families.
OJ Simpson's sports memorabilia controversy
Simpson was put behind bars in 2007 due to stealing sports memorabilia. He received charges of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault, and robbery. The court sentenced him to 33 years in prison, but he was granted parole on July 20th, 2017.
Simpson's net worth reached $10.8 million in 1992, a staggering number when accounting for inflation. His net worth took a hit thanks to his criminal trial.
He defaulted on his Brentwood mansion in 1997, prompting Simpson to move to Florida and declare bankruptcy. OJ's primary income source was a fully-funded NFL pension worth nearly $5 million. State laws protected his pension money from being claimed by the murder victims' families.
On April 11th, 2024, OJ Simpson's family announced his death after a battle with cancer.
