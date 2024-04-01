Oklahoma basketball is losing another talent, with talented second-year guard Milos Uzan hitting the waters of college sports' equivalent of free agency, according to NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
“NEWS: Oklahoma's Milos Uzan will enter the NCAA transfer portal, a source told ESPN. The 6-foot-4 sophomore immediately becomes one of the top point guards available.”
Uzan made the decision despite having enjoyed ample playing time with Oklahoma basketball. He first arrived in Norman in 2022 as a four-star recruit. In his first season with the the Sooners during the 2022-23 college basketball campaign, Uzan, who is from Las Vegas, averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game, while seeing action for 28.6 minutes per outing. He also shot 47 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from behind the arc. Thanks to his solid showing in his first year in college, Uzan was able to earn Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors.
The following season, which turned out to be his last in Oklahoma basketball threads, Uzan put up 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, while making just 39.2 percent of his attempts from the floor and 29.6 percent of his attempts from 3-point distance. The glaring regression in his shooting splits in his sophomore season with the Sooners is perhaps something Uzan is hoping to get fixed by being in a different atmosphere, beginning in the third year of his college basketball career.
Before committing to and enrolling at Oklahoma, Uzan got several offers from major basketball programs like the Arizona State Sun Devils, San Diego State Aztecs, Texas Tech Red Raiders, UCLA Bruins, Washington State Cougars, Oregon State Beavers, Utah Utes, TCU Horned Frogs, and Washington Huskies.
In what turned out to be his final game in Oklahoma Sooners uniform, Uzan saw action for 38 minutes in a loss to the Horned Frogs in the second round of the 2024 Big 12 Tournament, scoring 15 points, while shooting 6/9 from the field, and adding four assists, two rebounds, and three steals in a 77-70 loss.
Reactions to Milos Uzan transfer portal news
“Good decision young man,” posted @IUsportsFan3 on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).
“Heard Iowa City has a freshman big man who you’d look nice playing next to!” said @SnackChattin, who's trying to lure the guard to the Big Ten.
“Why are all the Sooners abandoning ship?” wondered @MintMaker22.
It can be recalled that two other players left Oklahoma basketball via the transfer portal before Uzan, with guard Otega Oweh and forward John Hugley IV making the same decision.
Uzan's departure further thins Oklahoma's roster that the program hopes to replenish enough before its official debut in the SEC. At the moment, the Sooners only have two recruits who have signed letters of intent to play for Oklahoma basketball: three-star power forward Kuol Atak and three-star combo guard Dayton Forsythe, per 247 Sports.
Oklahoma basketball's 2023-24 college basketball season recap
Oklahoma has had its winningest season yet under head coach Porter Moser, as they went 20-12 in the 2023-24 college basketball campaign. They also got ranked as high as No. 7 in the Associated Poll. Their 8-10 conference record was just ninth in the Big 12, but an improvement from the Sooners' 5-13 league slate a season before.
In the end, the Sooners were not good enough to score an at-large berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and failed to secure an automatic bid after falling short of their goal in the conference tournament.