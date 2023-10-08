The NBA season is just a few weeks away, and we will be checking out the Oklahoma City Thunder win total! This post will continue our NBA odds series as we had out an Oklahoma City Thunder over/under win total prediction and pick.

The Thunder we a surprise team in the NBA last season. They finished with a 40-42 record, but they were a real threat for a lot of the season. One thing they did very well during the year last season was score the basketball. Oklahoma City averaged 117.5 points per game, and that was good for fifth-best in the MLB. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a breakout season for the Thunder as he led the way in scoring. He averaged 31.4 points per game, and dished out 5.5 assists to go with that. He also averaged 1.6 steals per game to lead the team. Josh Giddey was another player that enjoyed a pretty good year. He averaged 16.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Giddey led the team in rebounding and assists.

Oklahoma City made a few transactions this offseason that should really help their team. Davis Bertans, and Victor Oladipo were acquired via trade. Those two players should be able to make impact in Oklahoma City, as long as they stay healhty. In the draft this year, the Thunder decided to select Cason Wallace in the first round, and he should be prove to be a valuable rookie. One thing to keep in mind is the return of one of the most anticipated rookies from last year's draft class. The Thunder will get Chet Holmgren back this season, and there is a lot of reason to be excited for that. Holmgren stands 7'1, and is a versatile big that can play in and out of the paint. Having him back is huge for the Thunder.

Here are the Oklahoma City win total odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Oklahoma City Thunder win total odds

Over 44.5: (+100)

Under 44.5: (-122)

Why the Thunder will win over 44.5 games

The Thunder are young and they return the core of their team from last season. Having SGA, Giddey, and Jalen Williams back is big for them. Those three players were the heart of the team last season, and that could also be the case this season. The only difference is the Thunder have added pieces to help them out.

Bertans is not an offensive weapon, but he should be able to provide some relief off the bench for around 15 minutes a game. Oladipo has struggled to stay healthy, but if he is a full-go this season, the Thunder are going to love that trade. Oladipo has the ability to give the Thunder 10 points per game off the bench, he just needs to stay on the court. Lastly, Wallace, and Holmgren are going to be very fun to watch. Both those players had great college careers, but they need to make sure they can replicate it in the NBA. There is so much upside in this Thunder team, and they are going to be a tough matchup for anybody they play.

Why the Thunder will win under 44.5 games

The Thunder need some people to replicate the year they had last season, and that is not easy. SGA averaged over 30 points, but it is unrealistic to expect him to do that again. Giddey should be able to stay consistent for the most part, but even his stat line is going to be tough to do again. The Thunder need everybody on their team to come together and play well, because they will not be able to have Giddey and SGA lead the way for long. If Oklahoma City becomes to reliany on these two players, it is going to be another losing season.

The NBA has their rest days, and it seems like they have a lot of load management happening, as well. One thing to keep in mind is the injury history for the Thunder. SGA played in just 68 games last season, and when you are a workhorse like him, you are bound to tweak an ankle or something. Oladipo has not played a full season in years. In fact, Oladipo played in 42 games last season, and that was his highest total in the last five years. Holgrem is coming off a pretty brutal injury, and it will be interesting to see how they handle his minutes this season. The point is, NBA teams find reasons for players to miss games all the time, and the Thunder can not afford that.

Final Thunder win total over/under prediction and pick

45 games is a lot for the Thunder to win this season, and I just do not think they have it in them. I think the Thunder can go around .500 this season, and that is what I will bet one. I will take the Thunder to go under 44.5 wins this year.

Final Thunder win total over/under prediction and pick: Under 44.5 (-122)