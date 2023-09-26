Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables took Tuesday's press conference as an opportunity to highlight the progress that a couple of his players have made in recent weeks. Ahead of Saturday's game with Iowa State, Brent Venables talked about how far Key Lawrence and Marcus Stripling have come.

Venables spent several minutes talking about the growth of Lawrence. In his third year with the Oklahoma football team, Lawrence has 14 tackles and a career-high two interceptions. The defensive back has been an important contributor to Oklahoma's 4-0 start, and Venables has enjoyed watching him grow as both a player and a person.

“If anybody's had conversations with Key two years ago, you'd say, ‘Man, what a neat guy.' But he'll be the first to tell you that there were always these seeds of doubt,” Venables told reporters. “Key was a guy that just kind of always worried about the externals, things that he can't control; other people, environment, what you might be thinking about him. Instead of just focusing on himself, and focusing on his opportunity, and having great self-awareness…He's just had an amazing transformation. I would say probably since January, at the end of the season. Really proud of him.”

Venables also pointed out the improvement of Stripling. The defensive lineman has a tackle in each game, and he recorded a sack against Tulsa. Stripling is in his fifth year with the Oklahoma football team. From 2021-2022, he only had 15 tackles and one sack.

“Marcus Stripling, the last couple of weeks, has created more opportunities for himself,” Venables said. “He'd be the first to you he was frustrated at times. Like a lot of young guys when they're not having the results that they would like. Or maybe don't feel like they're being recognized. Or they don't have the opportunity.”

Oklahoma hosts Iowa State at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.