Well, Oklahoma football is having a decent start to their inaugural SEC campaign. The Sooners expected an increase in competitive level and there was only one way to prepare for those battles. Boosting the internal competition among all position groups was a necessity. Last season's quarterback competition between General Booty, Dillon Gabriel, and Jackson Arnold went a long way in setting this squad's ceiling.

Booty, now with the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, was asked about the intensity in Oklahoma football‘s quarterback room with Gabriel and Arnold. Apparently, there were more than a few moments that stuck with the transfer signal caller. Booty will try to use a few old tricks going into a huge showdown with an old rival, The Texas Longhorns.

“It was a great time. I'm still super close. Talk to those guys every week and try to watch their games when I can,” Booty shared. “Dillon was obviously the vet in the room. Me and Jackson learned a ton from him in how he approached the game and how he prepared even on gameday. It was very cool to be around him and learn all that.”

“Jackson came in a year after me so we had a really good relationship and were closer in age,” continued Booty. “We had a really close, tight room. Obviously a lot of competition when we stepped onto the field and went to practice, but we were all still super close and that's probably not true about a lot of quarterback rooms.”

Oklahoma football looking for last laugh

Booty knows that his last name will bring out the chuckles in the less refined college crowds. Some minds just go to certain places far too quickly. The family is used to being in the spotlight though. Most of the jokes have gotten old in the sports world, but new generations always have to add their twists.

It's nothing to get riled up about though. Not with the NIL money on the line.

“I try not to be on social media too much during the season but (there is) definitely some different stuff,” Booty laughed. “It's pretty cool to be a part of something, and not just for my play on the field, but for my unique name and being able to use that as well…We talk about guys getting NIL deals and stuff you see on social media all the time – Lamborghini and car companies…”

Oklahoma football will hope that Texas forgets what is on the line against a ULM squad that is not scared of Arch Manning. The Warhawks are 44-point underdogs but remain unphased.

“It's not me versus him,” admitted Booty. “It's ULM versus UT but it'll be fun.”