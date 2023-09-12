Oklahoma football is off to a 2-0 start this season thanks in large part to their defense showing up in big ways against SMU and Arkansas State. The Sooners allowed 11 total points in those two games, which included a shutout in their opening game.

Despite the improved play on the field, the Sooners' defense is a little banged up ahead of a Week 3 tilt against Tulsa. Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables gave updates on a trio of defenders on Tuesday, including linebacker Dasan McCullough.

Venables said that he's “hopeful” McCullough will be back this week. The transfer from Indiana missed the SMU game due to an ankle injury. He dressed but did not warm up nor did he see the field.

Cornerback Gentry Williams will play on Saturday against Tulsa. He made one tackle against SMU. The Tulsa, OK. native will serve as one of the captains for Oklahoma in his hometown.

Senior Justin Harrington is “still banged up” per Venables. He wore a knee brace during the second half of the SMU game in which he recorded four tackles and an interception.

Oklahoma's defense was brutal last season, allowing the 10th-most yards per game in the country. It was a far cry from the defenses Brent Venables is used to coaching, but the Sooners seem to be better this season, albeit in a short sample size.

Oklahoma football is expected to compete for the Big 12 title in what will be its final season in the conference. Staying healthy will be key and the Sooners are hoping to get healthier this week.