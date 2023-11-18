Oklahoma football head coach, Brent Venables, claims that quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, should return "pretty quick."

The Oklahoma football team took down the BYU Cougars by the skin of their teeth after securing a 31-24 victory. However, quarterback Dillon Gabriel fell to injury, which isn't ideal for the Sooners. Now, head coach Brent Venables weighs in on the situation.

Gabriel suffered a head injury in the first half that forced Oklahoma football to sub in backup quarterback Jackson Arnold. Luckily, the Sooners were able to win the game, however, there is some concern about Dillon Gabriel's health moving forward.

Despite that, Venables seems optimistic that Gabriel will return sooner, rather than later, according to team beat writer, Eli Lederman. The Sooners' head coach claims he thinks his quarterback can return “pretty quick.”

“Brent Venables says Dillon Gabriel has an ‘upper body injury' and expects the Sooners QB to be back ‘pretty quick.'”

If that's the case, then Oklahoma football will be just fine. It is noteworthy that Venables calls the injury an “upper body injury” and not a head injury. That suggests Gabriel avoided a concussion. If that's true, then we should see the star quarterback under center for the season finale against TCU.

Before going down with an injury, Dillon Gabriel wracked up 191 passing yards and two touchdowns. He was well on his way to a monster day against BYU. So, hopefully Brent Venables' optimism holds true.

With that said, keep a look out for more updates regarding Gabriel. Oklahoma football will keep a close eye on him to make sure he's ready to go against the Horned Frogs.