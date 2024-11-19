Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables says his wife's cancer has returned, per On3. Venables' spouse had surgery in recent days to remove a tumor. She had found out about the return of the cancer in May, before the college football season.

“Last Monday she had surgery to remove her lymph nodes and her tumor, and she’s doing amazing. Her spirit and her strength, just nothing short of amazing,” Venables said, per Sports Illustrated. Venables revealed the news on his weekly coach's show.

The Oklahoma football coach's wife Julie has battled cancer before, and it was thought that she was cancer-free before her latest diagnosis.

“A big part of the battle was her choice to fight and she’s going to keep swinging,” Venables said.

Oklahoma football is 5-5 on the season, and fighting for bowl eligibility.

Oklahoma football is in its first SEC season, and things are not going well. The Sooners are just 1-5 in the league, and struggling to earn a bowl game appearance. Injuries and other issues have plagued the program this season.

Oklahoma football's sole conference win this season is against Auburn. Struggles on the defensive side of the ball have been apparent; Oklahoma has allowed at least 30 points in three of its conference losses. The schedule also hasn't been easy, as the Sooners have lost to Missouri, Texas and Tennessee.

The squad managed just 257 yards in their last game, a loss to the Missouri Tigers. Oklahoma has had multiple offensive coordinators this season, and Venables says his team still has a lot to work on.

“Turnovers have always been a major issue,” Venables said, per the OU Daily. “They’re big if you force them on defense, and they get you beat on offense. We’ve got to do a better job there.”

The Sooners joined Texas in leaving the Big 12 after the 2023-24 academic year. Texas is doing much better in the league so far than the Sooners. The Longhorns have a good shot at not only winning the SEC, but also making the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma football next plays Alabama on Saturday, and then closes the season with LSU. The Sooners must win at least one of those contests to reach bowl eligibility.