Oklahoma football has dropped to 4-3, and 1-3 in the SEC with the 35-9 blowout loss to South Carolina in Week 8. Head coach Brent Venables gave the real reason behind his team's struggles in the 2024-25 season. The Sooners have posted just 12 points in their previous two games, with only one touchdown.

“We’ve been an abomination on offense this year,” Venables said, per George Stoia III of SoonerScoop and On3sports.

Expand Tweet

Oklahoma has recorded under 90 yards rushing for the last two games, which has clearly been a testament to the hurdles the offense has faced in each of their losses this season. As the defense continues to play uninspired, allowing 25 points or more to SEC opponents, something has to change when Venables' squad meets up with No. 18 Ole Miss in Week 9.

“There's a lot that you obviously can't do right now, so focusing on getting better right now,” Venables said, per Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman. “We need to keep getting better. You can always plan ahead without being distracted.”

Following the devastating loss in Week 8, Oklahoma and Sooners Venables made it clear.

Brent Venables makes QB change for Oklahoma football

The talented freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. has led the charge for the Sooners over the last four games, but it appears that Venables will go with the sophomore Jackson Arnold once again amid Hawkins' struggles under center. Hawkins has completed 45 passes on 72 targets for 476 yards, one touchdown and one interception in five appearances, so the flip back to Arnold is more than justifiable.

Had Arnold started the game against South Carolina in Week 8, the result could have been much different. His accuracy wasn't the best, but he still managed 18 completions for 225 yards and one touchdown when he took over for Hawkins in the first quarter.

Hawkins will likely go back to the bench for the foreseeable future. But Arnold will have to state his claim as the QB1 against a very strong Ole Miss squad in Week 9.