Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables just got a strong endorsement from OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. While the Sooners have had a tough first season in the SEC, concerns about the head coach's job security have seemingly been shut down. According to On3 Sports OU reporter George Stoia III, Harroz Jr. clarified his support for Venables at a Tuesday Board of Regents meeting.

“It’s unwavering right now. We know it’s been a tough season… We have the right coach. This is our coach… Obviously, we’d like to have more success, but our confidence in coach is as steady as it’s ever been.”

The Oklahoma Sooners have struggled significantly in SEC play

Oklahoma football started the year off 3-0, heading into their first SEC matchup against No. 6 Tennessee as the No. 15 team in the country. The Sooners have only won two games since and only one in their new conference. Venables' program currently sits at 5-5 and 1-5 in the SEC, with blowout losses to South Carolina and Texas.

The biggest weakness for Oklahoma football this year has been a lackluster offense. The Sooners are the second-lowest scoring team in the conference, putting up 25 points per game. Former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold has struggled as the starting quarterback, coming in at 103rd in QBR in the entire FBS. These issues led Venables to bench Arnold in favor of freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. before reversing his decision in mid-October.

Looking ahead, Oklahoma football is in danger of having its second losing season in three years under Venables. The Sooners' last two games are against Alabama and LSU. And based on Oklahoma's wins this season, it's hard to believe that this team will be able to pull off an upset or two. The only team poised to even make a bowl game that lost to the Sooners this year is 8-2 Tulane.

Despite the likely difficult days ahead in Norman, there is reason for optimism. Brent Venables has consistently had top-ten recruiting classes over his first three years in Oklahoma. While the Sooners' 2025 and 2026 classes sit at No. 13 and No. 11 right now, getting this kind of affirmation from the president will get more recruits to buy into the program's long-term vision.

The former Clemson defensive coordinator has also steadily improved the Oklahoma defense, which struggled significantly under former head coach Lincoln Riley. The signs are there that Venables is the guy who can return this program to the top of college football. But if the Sooners put up embarrassing performances on November 23 and November 30, Harroz Jr. might change his tune.