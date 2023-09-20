Oklahoma football (3-0) is on the mend after a brutal 2022-23 transition season that saw the team struggle to find its identity post-Lincoln Riley. Now, the Sooners are not just decimating their opponents. They are also being led by stalwart defense, specifically star linebacker Danny Stutsman.

The junior returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and tallied nine total tackles in Oklahoma's 66-17 route of Tulsa last Saturday. The monster effort earned him a spot on Pro Football Focus' College Football Team of the Week, per Jaron Spor of Sooners Wire. This comes after a week 2 showing that resulted in Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors (17 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery vs. SMU).

It is safe to say that Stutsman is establishing himself as one of the premiere defensive talents in the country. Competition will get tougher when conference play starts next weekend, but the former four-star recruit should be ready. He has developed into a well-rounded linebacker who can now be a nuisance in coverage.

Stutsman will need to maintain his elite level of play, as head coach Brent Venables is already dealing with a plethora of injuries on his defensive line. The Sooners, and really most Big 12 programs, carry a reputation of having paper machete defenses. The Riley years were defined by fast-paced, lethal aerial attacks led by star quarterbacks.

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 905 passing yards and 11 touchdowns through three weeks and deserves his due. However, Oklahoma football (currently ranked No. 16) can reach new heights if it can consistently keep points off the board and force turnovers.

Danny Stutsman has the critical responsibility of leading the way every week. So far, he is proving to be more than up to the task. He looks to keep his dominant run rolling at Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.