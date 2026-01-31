With the New York Yankees preparing for the 2026 season, the team is still in the midst of the offseason, where they could make moves, with one player in a lot of rumors being Jazz Chisholm Jr., who spoke with the media Friday on a bevy of topics. Though there has been speculation about the Yankees trading Chisholm, the star himself would speak about his future with the team.

According to SNY Yankees, Chisholm would be asked Friday if his future with New York looks strong, leading to a non-reluctant answer that he loves being with the ball club.

“I mean, I would hope it looks strong. I love being a Yankee. For me, it's just going out there and playing my hardest and hoping I come back again,” Chisholm said.

Last season, in his first full season with New York, Chisholm would record a .242 batting average to go along with 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. Looking to build off of that season, Chisholm would speak on how excited he is for the 2026 season.

“I can't wait,” Chisholm said, via SNY Yankees. “I can't wait to get out there. 2026 is coming up, and I think it's going to be a big year for the Yankees. I think us as a team, knowing each other as well as we do, this is our third season together for almost half of the team. I think it's going to be a good year.”

At any rate, Chisholm is looking to help the Yankees further improve after having a 94-68 record, putting them second in the AL East, though the team was eliminated in the divisional series by the Toronto Blue Jays. They're vying to get back to the World Series, like in 2024.