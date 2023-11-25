Oklahoma football quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks on his future following blowout win vs TCU on Black Friday

Regardless of what comes next for Oklahoma football, a new star was born in Norman this year. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel helped the Sooners bounce back from a rough 2022-23 transition campaign, and in the process, he found a fitting home for himself. But is he ready to spread his wings?

While Gabriel has the option to return to Oklahoma, the allure of the NFL could be too strong for the 22-year-old to resist. He spoke on his future following the team's 69-45 beatdown of TCU.

“I try not to [think about it], honestly,” Gabriel said, via Daniel Bates of The Spun. “Like I said, God's got a plan for the future. It'll all play out. I'm not trying to create any, ‘Will he do this, do that,' if I had an answer, I would tell you. But also, I think I've just got to trust God, and be present. … Take it day-by-day, because as everyone knows, one day something can happen, and then it can be super different. So I'm just trusting it all.”

The professional, humble response is what Sooners Nation has come to expect from the UCF transfer over the last two years. But the furthest he and his teammates want to look ahead to right now is Saturday night. Losses for both Oklahoma State (currently trail BYU) and Kansas State can earn Oklahoma another face-off with Texas in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 2.

Dillon Gabriel threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns versus TCU to continue his scorching run. He now has 3,660 passing yards ad 42 total TDs on the season (only six interceptions). If this was his last time representing Oklahoma football, then Gabriel should take ample satisfaction in knowing that he left his mark in Norman.