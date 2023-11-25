Iowa State faces Kansas State. Our college football odds series includes our Iowa State Kansas State prediction, odds, and pick for Week 13.

The Kansas State Wildcats have been eliminated from the Big 12 Championship Game sweepstakes. Texas and Oklahoma won on Friday to lock the Cats out of the main event in Arlington next week. KSU won't defend its conference title, having beaten TCU in the 2022 Big 12 title game. Kansas State will look back on a road loss at Oklahoma State as the crucial defeat in its 2023 season. Early in the season, it seemed Oklahoma State had very little chance of making the Big 12 Championship Game. However, the Cowboys rounded into form and were able to fend off the Wildcats when the two teams met head to head. Kansas State did notch a very satisfying win over in-state rival Kansas last week, but the Cats were not able to parlay that into a return trip to the conference championship game.

This battle with Iowa State isn't an in-state clash, but it is a spirited and contentious rivalry just the same. It even has a name: Farmageddon. Both sides badly want to beat the other. Winning this game matters a lot to Kansas State and Iowa State, so the idea that Kansas State might be drained and diminished heading into kickoff might be oversold.

Here are the Iowa State-Kansas State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa State-Kansas State Odds

Iowa State Cyclones: +9.5 (-104)

Kansas State Wildcats: -9.5 (-118)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How To Watch Iowa State vs Kansas State

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread

The Iowa State Cyclones have come a long way since September, when they lost to Iowa and the Ohio University Bobcats. Iowa State's offense was unable to function in the first month of the season, and it seemed that the Cyclones were going to slog through a very long and miserable year. Yet, coach Matt Campbell was able to reverse course. The Cyclones didn't dominate their opponents, but they solved the offense and were able to win the games they were supposed to win against the lower tier of the Big 12. They have managed to make a bowl game and have shown a measure of staying power.

Kansas State won't be physically drained by its win over Kansas this past week, but Iowa State might be able to play with a little more fire in the belly as the underdog and a team with less to lose. Iowa State will be aggressive and fearless, and that might translate into enough leverage-creating plays to at least keep the game close. This is a fierce rivalry, so the idea that the game will be close makes plenty of sense. Kansas State winning by six or seven points would surprise no one … and Iowa State covers in that scenario.

Why Kansas State Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats are such a well-coached team under Chris Klieman. They might not have reached the Big 12 Championship Game this season, but they're regularly in the mix in the Big 12 despite not having the best and most talented recruits. Kansas State doesn't get the kinds of athletes Texas and Oklahoma do, but the Wildcats are always in the conversation with those schools at the top of the Big 12. Klieman will have his team ready for this game against Iowa State. The game is at home and at night. Adrenaline and a boisterous crowd can fuel the Wildcats' effort against an Iowa State team which is competent but not especially explosive.

Final Iowa State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

This game could go in any direction. Stay away and consider a live-betting play.



Final Iowa State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State +9.5