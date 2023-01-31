It appears that Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners will be taking on his old school in the UCF Golden Knights at some point during the 2023 campaign.

With tomorrow’s release of the Big 12’s 2023 schedule, several matchups have already begun to leak. According to these leaks, Oklahoma will be adding several new opponents, including UCF.

Current Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel all but confirmed the news on Monday. The Sooners QB1 took to Twitter to react.

Dillon Gabriel spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at UCF. During his time at the school, he took the field in 26 total games. In total, he threw for 8,037 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, and just 14 interceptions. On the ground, he added 372 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Gabriel was limited to just three games during the 2021 season. After dealing with injuries throughout the year, he opted to enter the transfer portal.

Eventually, Dillon Gabriel landed at Oklahoma, where he stepped in as the QB1 this past season.

Gabriel appeared in 12 games this past season. He threw for 3,168 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also proved to be effective on the ground, rushing for 315 yards and six touchdowns.

Dillon Gabriel found success at both Oklahoma and UCF during his time at the schools. He has quickly become one of the nation’s most efficient passers, and has been a force since day one.

As Oklahoma and Gabriel prepare to take on UCF, this game will likely mean more to him than many others that he has played in the past.