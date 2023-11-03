Oklahoma football is looking for a bounce back win this weekend, and they'll need to do it against rival Oklahoma State.

November football is here, which means that the college football regular season is beginning to come to a close. It feels like the season just started yesterday, but most teams now have just four games remaining. Week 10 is set to provide some great matchups as there are numerous ranked teams going at it, and also some rivalry games mixed in as well. One of those rivalry games is between Oklahoma football and Oklahoma State football. The Sooners and Cowboys bedlam matchups rarely disappoint, and with both teams being ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings top 25, it doesn't seem like it will disappoint this season either.

Last season was Brent Venables' first year as the head coach of the Oklahoma football program, and it didn't go very well. Before his arrival, the Sooners were consistently one of the best teams in the country, and they were competing for Big 12 championships and College Football Playoff appearances every season. However, Oklahoma struggled a lot last year and they also dealt with some tough injury blows. The result was a 6-6 season.

Oklahoma football has turned things around dramatically this season. It was clear from the start of the season that this team was going to be much better than they were a year ago, but they really proved that in their rivalry game vs. Texas. The Longhorns won last year's battle 49-0, and both teams came into this year's matchup undefeated and highly ranked. The Sooners ended up coming out on top this season, and they surged in the rankings and took the drivers seat in the Big 12. However, things changed a little bit last week when they suffered their first loss against Kansas. They are now 7-1 on the season and looking for a bounce back win this weekend against the Cowboys.

As for Oklahoma State, it's been a very interesting season. At the beginning of the season, it looked like it wasn't going to be a very good year and the Cowboys didn't look like a good football team. They started the season 2-2 with losses against South Alabama and Iowa State. Now, Oklahoma State has rattled off four wins in a row, and they're looking at those two games and thinking about what could've been had they taken care of business. This team could easily be undefeated, and they have a chance for a massive win at home this weekend against their rival. Here are three predictions for the huge game.

Dillon Gabriel will throw an interception

After last weekend's upset loss against Kansas, there is now a lot more pressure on this Oklahoma football team. When they beat Texas, it looked like they were going to cruise to an undefeated regular season and into the Big 12 title game. Now, it doesn't look so easy, and one more loss will end the Sooners' hopes of going to the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma State is going to come ready to play on Saturday, and the environment is Stillwater is going to be incredible. Expect Dillon Gabriel to be a little bit rattled in the matchup, and the Cowboys will take advantage and force a mistake.

Dillon Gabriel will throw for 250 yards and one touchdown

While I expect Gabriel to throw an interception, he will still be able to find some success in this game, but it won't be his best performance. The Sooners have been sleep-walking the past couple of weeks after the Texas win, and they just haven't looked the same. Until that changes, I expect it to remain the same. Gabriel will end up having an okay game and he'll have his moments against this Cowboys defense, but will it be enough?

Oklahoma football will lose a close one

Maybe the loss against Kansas was a wakeup call, but like I said, Oklahoma hasn't looked the same during their last couple of games. They will be going into another hostile environment this weekend against a talented team, and if they don't have their A game, they're going to lose again. Now that the college football season is beginning to wind down, it seems like the chaos of the sport is going to ramp up. I'm predicting that some of that chaos will involve this game, and that the Cowboys will hand the Sooners their second loss in a row.

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma will kick off at 3:30 ET from Stillwater, Oklahoma, and the game will be airing on ABC.