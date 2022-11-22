Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

An Oklahoma Sooners football player is in hot water after being accused of domestic violence. Fifth-year Oklahoma football tight end Daniel Parker has been suspended by the Sooners indefinitely following an emergency protective order filed against him in Cleveland County last week, as reported by Eli Lederman of Tulsa World.

“According to court documents, the petition filed on Nov. 15 identifies Parker, 24, as the boyfriend of a 21-year-old woman accusing Parker of domestic abuse, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and stalking. A hearing for the emergency protective order is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Cleveland County Courthouse.”

Court documents allege Parker of committing a series of domestic violence incidents beginning in October that lasted until the first weeks of November. The petitioner allege that Parker punched her six times before threatening her while in possession of a firearm.

“A Nov. 13 police report refers to the petitioner as a victim and lists offenses of one count of domestic abuse (simple assault) and one count of assault/battery with a deadly weapon. The name, home address, age and other identifying information related to the suspect has been redacted.”

Oklahoma football acted swiftly and decided to suspend Parker, as this is a serious allegation that could end up putting the player behind bars. With a petition for a protective order, Parker can’t have any contact with the petitioner.

Parker played his first four years in college with the Missouri Tigers before transferring to Oklahoma football. In the 2022 college football season, Parker has collected just four receptions and 28 receiving yards, thus far.