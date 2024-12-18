After Jackson Arnold left Oklahoma football, the Sooners have found possibly their next two guys in quarterback John Mateer and wide receiver Javonnie Gibson. The Washington State signal-caller is the No. 1 quarterback in the portal and the No. 1 overall player, according to Matt Zenitz, Chris Hummer, and Hayes Fawcett of 247 Sports.



For Gibson, he had 70 Receptions for 1,215 Yards & nine touchdowns this season. He has two seasons remaining of eligibility.



Mateer had a sensational season for the Cougars. He threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Although Washington State was an independent school, his impact was felt. He helped them secure an 8-4 record and secure a spot in the Holiday Bowl against Syracuse.

Although Oklahoma has a stout defense under head coach Brett Venables, the offense was severely lackluster. They were 110th in the country in points per game (24.3). Only Kentucky football was below them in the SEC in offensive points per game. While Arnold wasn't the clear solution, securing Mateer could be the changing of the guard they need.

John Mateer and Javonnie Gibson could change the Oklahoma football offense

Not to mention, landing Gibson could sweeten the deal for Mateer to join the Sooners. After a rocky season in the SEC, they need an experienced and talented quarterback to swing the offense back to where it was. During the 2024 season, the rushing and receiving group underperformed. Part of it was because of quarterback play, but some of it was the offensive production.

For example, no player had over 400 receiving yards. In addition, no player had over 600 rushing yards. Adding a potential one-two punch with Mateer and Gibson could do wonders. It's early to tell, especially because Mateer hasn't committed to Oklahoma football just yet. However, he'll be the clear No. 1 option if he accepts any offer.



In Gibson's case, he'll be the perfect addition to the Oklahoma football offense. He had five games of over 100 receiving yards, and averaged 17.4 yards per reception. As a master of the deep ball, Gibson can unlock the vertical threat for the Sooner. Plus, Mateer isn't afraid to let his players make big plays.

While two players can't change an entire offense, they can make it more effective. The No. 1 quarterback and a highly touted receiver could make a lethal combo. They can emerge from a below-average offense in the SEC to one of the top ones in their conference, as well as the entire country.