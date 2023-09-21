The Oklahoma football team is still winning on the recruiting front despite Lincoln Riley dashing for the USC Trojans. Now, Brent Venables and the Sooners landed a massive Class of 2024 player, with four-star EDGE Daniel Okoye announcing his decision to join Oklahoma with a social media post on Wednesday.

Okoye chose the Sooners over Texas and Tennessee, and this adds to a loaded defensive recruiting class that also features David Stone, Nigel Smith, Wyatt Gilmore, and Jayden Jackson.

Okoye is an Oklahoma native, so playing for the local team seemed to be a big part, not to mention the familiarity and relationship with the Oklahoma football staff (h/t Hayes Fawcett of On3).

“I really felt a family atmosphere every time I was down on campus and I can really buy into everything that Coach Venables is building over there,” Okoye said. “They didn’t have too good of a season last year, but I can see them rebuilding in every way possible. But I also feel as though the support system at OU is one of the best that I will get in order to pursue my specific goals…I’m closest with the coaches on the defensive side of the ball. Coach Chavis, Coach Bates, Coach Roof, and Venables all have been building relationships with me and they want to use me as an edge/outside linebacker hybrid.”

This is a big addition for Oklahoma and Venables, who have been active on the recruiting front despite losing some big-name recruits to other programs due to last year's disappointing record. But they did land top running back Taylor Tatum, so the future of the Sooners is looking promising.