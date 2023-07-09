The Oklahoma Sooners have another reason to smile this summer, with five-star tight end Davon Mitchell choosing to go to Norman for college, according to Manny Navarro and Ari Wasserman of The Athletic. Mitchell, who is the No. 2 tight end on 247 Sports' rankings, is part of the 2025 class for Oklahoma football but his college arrival could be a year earlier after dropping a hint on his intention to reclassify to the 2024 class.

By choosing to take his talents to Oklahoma football, Mitchell ditched his options to go to Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide or to Coral Gables with the Miami Hurricanes.

“I have been to Oklahoma probably seven or eight times,” the new Oklahoma football commit said to ESPN prior to announcing his decision to be a Sooner. “I kind of grew up watching them, too. … Coach [Brent] Venables, he's a great coach and hopefully we're able to get Oklahoma back to where it was before.”

A five-star tight end does not always land in Norman, so Davon Mitchell's decision to play for Oklahoma football indeed is a great deal for the Sooners. As noted by The Athletic, the Sooners had not before recruited a five-star tight end in the modern era. With Mitchell going to the Sooners, it also meant that perennial national powerhouse Alabama wouldn't be able to brandish a stouter talent on offense — at least on the tight end position.

Oklahoma football now has two four-star commits for 2025 and three overall, including Mitchell, whjo is from Los Alamitos High School in California.