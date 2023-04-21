Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa has had an electrifying career so far terrorizing opponents’ backfields. Apparently, he is as ruthless with the off the field smack talk, at least in the case of former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim. Ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa had some select words for Keim if he was to draft Kyler Murray ahead of him, reports the 33rd Team via The Herd.

An all-time quote by Nick Bosa 😂 (h/t: @TheHerd) pic.twitter.com/9OqcXP7LwS — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 21, 2023

Keim ended up drafting Kyler Murray, and he might not be regretting it. Despite no longer being with the Cardinals, Keim drafted a pretty solid quarterback so far in his first years in the NFL. The verdict is still out, and Murray has plenty of time to prove Keim made the right call in picking him.

In terms of regret, Keim did miss out on a sure thing in Nick Bosa. Bosa was selected 2nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, a pick behind the Cardinals quarterback. He has been dominant so far for the 49ers, already earning three trips to the Pro Bowl.

Keim stepped away from his duties as the Arizona Cardinals GM after this past season, leaving Murray and the roster he constructed to fend for themselves. It is an especially important year for the former No.1 overall pick, as he will be returning at some point from a torn ACL.

If Kyler Murray can return to form and win games in Arizona after his knee injury, the Keim selection will still look good. If not, the Cardinals and Steve Keim will always be haunted by missing out on Nick Bosa.