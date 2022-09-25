There’s just something about Kansas State that flummoxes Oklahoma football. For the third time in four seasons, the Sooners lost to the Wildcats, this time a 41-34 defeat in Norman on Saturday night.

No. 6 Oklahoma got roasted by former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 148 yards and a whopping four touchdowns. Deuce Vaughn added 116 yards on the ground as the Sooners got manhandled all night long.

After the loss, Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables admitted he’s “pissed” but still believes in his team.

“I’m pissed about all those things that are happening out there today, first of all. … I believe in these guys,” Venables said, per Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman. If there wasn’t the commitment and the buy-in and all that, I wouldn’t say that there has been.”

While the Oklahoma defense got roasted, the offense tried to make up for it. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns as the offense racked up 550 total yards, but it wasn’t enough. And while his final numbers look great, Gabriel did miss several big throws that could have changed the tenor of the game.

In addition to all this, Oklahoma finished with 11 penalties, so there were plenty of self-inflicted wounds in this latest disaster against Kansas State.

The Sooners are now 3-1 on the season, and this loss is a killer when it comes to their College Football Playoff dreams. Oklahoma football must now bounce back on the road against TCU.