The Oklahoma football program picked up a wild comeback win over the Texas football program on Saturday, and linebackers Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak got some matching tattoos that will rub salt in the wound for Texas after the loss.

Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak getting matching horns down tattoos is pretty incredible. Frick and frack. pic.twitter.com/yh5uX2FWvH — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 9, 2023

Both Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak got matching horns down tattoos after the win and posted them on their Instagram stories.

The Oklahoma football vs Texas game was arguably the best football game of the weekend. It was a back-and-forth matchup between two very good teams. It would be great to see these two teams match up in the Big 12 championship game this season. It could even decide a trip to the College Football Playoff.

For much of the second half, Oklahoma had the lead. However, Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns back and eventually took a 30-27 lead. However, that set up Dillon Gabriel with time to drive down and either tie or win the game.

Dillon Gabriel and Oklahoma drove down the field in five plays, and capped it off with a three-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson that put the Sooners up for good with 15 seconds left.

Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in the AP Poll after the win, while Texas fell to No. 9. The Sooners have six more games left in the regular season before hopefully getting to the Big 12 championship game. The only ranked opponent remaining on the schedule is No. 23 Kansas.

Although some did not have high expectations for Oklahoma this season, they now have a chance to make it to the College Football Playoff.