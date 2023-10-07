The game of the week in college football took place at the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma football and Texas football, and it did not disappoint. There were crazy plays, a comeback and a last minute touchdown, and it made for a terrific afternoon of football. The Sooners ended up outlasting the Longhorns for a 34-30 victory. Texas kicked a go-ahead field goal with a little over a minute remaining, but Dillon Gabriel led Oklahoma right down the field and they scored a touchdown with 15 seconds left to seal the deal.

Heading into the game, most people were picking Texas football to get the job done as they were the favorite and ranked #3 in the country. However, Oklahoma football proved to be the better team on Saturday, and former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops let Texas fans know about it.

Just wondering what the OU/TEXAS score was ? Everyone picked Texas🤔🤔 — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) October 7, 2023

Just about everyone did pick Texas, and the Longhorns almost had the win. The Longhorns defense just couldn't seal the deal at the end of the game.

With the win, Oklahoma is now in control of the Big 12 conference, but Texas isn't done quite yet. The season is only halfway done, so there is still a lot of time for chaos to ensue, but even if both teams win out, they will likely meet again in the Big 12 Championship game. With the way the rest of the conference looks, that seems like the most likely scenario for the Big 12.

Oklahoma is now 6-0 on the season and they will see a good jump in next week's polls. Texas falls to 5-1, and they are going to slide down at least a few spots in the new poll.