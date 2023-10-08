The game of the week for week six of the college football season featured Oklahoma football and Texas football in the Red River Rivalry from Dallas. ESPN College Game Day chose this game for this week's show, and the contest certainly didn't disappoint. The first quarter was filled with chaos from fake punts to turnovers, and it ended up being a thriller all the way through. Oklahoma took a 27-17 lead in the third quarter, and it looked like the Sooners were well in control at that point. However, Texas came back and scored the next 13 points to take a 30-27 lead with just over a minute remaining. That's when things really got good.

Oklahoma looked like they were in trouble after Texas went up 30-27, and it seemed like the best case scenario for the Sooners was getting the game into overtime. However, Dillon Gabriel led an incredible drive and Oklahoma marched right down the field to quickly set up a first and goal, and all of a sudden, the Sooners had a chance to win the game. Gabriel ended up throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the game, and Oklahoma picked up a massive win.

Following the game, Oklahoma football is now 6-0 on the season and they are going to see a big jump in the AP Poll when the new rankings come out on Monday. Texas football has fallen to 5-1, and they are going to slide down a few spots in the rankings.

Heading into this one, Texas was a very popular pick to make the College Football Playoff as they were undefeated and beat Alabama on the road. However, Oklahoma is now in complete control of the Big 12 and they look like the most likely Big 12 team to get a bid. There is a long ways to go, but it's time to start considering Oklahoma as the Big 12's CFP team.

Even before today's game, Oklahoma should've been getting more credit than they were receiving. Yes, they hadn't played anyone super tough, but the Sooners have been impressive all season long. This is a team that went 6-6 last year, and in six games, they have already matched their win total from a year ago. What Brent Venables has done with this team this season has been remarkable.

Another big strength for this Oklahoma football team is the fact that they have been getting elite quarterback play from Dillon Gabriel. That was extremely evident in Saturday's game against Texas. When the game was on the line, he stepped up and led their best drive of the season. It takes a very talented QB to be able to do that.

The Oklahoma-Texas game proved that this Sooners team has all the tools necessary to make a run to the College Football Playoff. They have an elite coach in Brent Venables, they have a defense that forced three turnovers out of one of the best QBs in the nation and they also have an elite QB of their own in Dillon Gabriel. Oklahoma football 100% deserves playoff consideration after their victory against Texas.