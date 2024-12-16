After a lengthy college career that spanned seven seasons, Oklahoma State football quarterback Alan Bowman has decided to take the next step in his football journey.

Bowman announced on Monday that he will declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Here is his statement posted on social media:

“First, I want to take a moment to praise my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for giving me the talent and ability to play this game I love. I thank God for the journey, the struggles, and the people that have helped shaped me into the person I am today,” Bowman wrote. “I want to thank my beautiful fianceé Jessica and my family for sacrificing every weekend in the fall to endlessly support me and my dream. To the hundreds of teammates that I have had the pleasure of sharing the field with…thank you for all the memories, early mornings, and championship moments we shared.”

“To Oklahoma State, the past two years have been a wild ride. Thank you to everyone who supported us along the way. I would not have wanted to finish my career anywhere else. This is a special place with special people,” wrote Bowman. “It is time to take the next step in my career and pursue a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.”

Alan Bowman joined the Cowboys in 2023 after stints at Texas Tech and Michigan. He became Oklahoma's QB1 last season and led them to a 9-4 record despite struggling with his accuracy, throwing 15 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. 2024 was worse for Bowman, completing just 60% of his passes for 2,423 yards and 16 TDs against 12 picks. OSU finished 3-6.

It feels unlikely Bowman will go very high in the draft given his age and '24 statistics, but he does have a lot of experience. It will be interesting to see if he even gets selected. If not, signing as an undrafted free agent is certainly a possibility for the 24-year-old Texas native.