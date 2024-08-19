The Oklahoma State football season is right around the corner as the Cowboys will open up the season against South Dakota State on August 31st. Oklahoma State is ranked #17 to start the year, and they will be led by seventh-year super senior quarterback Alan Bowman. Bowman has been playing college football since 2018, and he is still going strong into 2024. On Monday, Bowman started another year of classes at Oklahoma State, and he is steering into the jokes.

“Happy 1st Day of 19th Grade !! #education,” Alan Bowman said in a post.

Alan Bowman helped lead Oklahoma State to the Big 12 Championship game last season as the Cowboys had a successful regular season. They came up short in the conference title game against Texas, who went on to make the College Football Playoff after the win, but it was a still a good year for the Cowboys, and they are coming into this season as a top contender in the Big 12. Bowman will be a critical piece to the puzzle this year.

As a seventh-year senior, Alan Bowman gets a lot of jokes about his age and how it's time for him to move on from college football. He is steering into the skid and having fun with it, and he is ready for yet another season of college football.

A look at Alan Bowman's long career

Alan Bowman has had a very long college football career, and he had some other stops before landing with the Oklahoma State football team. Bowman started his career back in 2018 with Texas Tech, and he had a really solid first year as a college QB. Bowman threw for over 2,600 yards and 17 touchdowns that first year. Most freshmen don't get the opportunity to play that often, but Bowman earned it.

Bowman played at Texas Tech for three seasons and the next two weren't as successful as his first year. After his third season, he decided to pack his bags and transfer to Michigan. Bowman didn't see the field much in Ann Arbor as he went 8/11 for 69 yards, one touchdown and one interception during his two-year career with the Wolverines.

After the two-year stint with Michigan, Bowman decided that it was time for another transfer, and Oklahoma State is now his third school. Bowman has played for three teams in college and he has played in tons of games, and it looks like the Cowboys were the best fit for him after all as he had a good 2023 season.

Last year, Alan Bowman went 305/501 for 3,460 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. It was a good year as the Cowboys made it to the Big 12 title game and they ended the season on a high note with a win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. However, Bowman knows what he has to improve on this year. He has to turn the ball over less. 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions isn't going to cut it.

Bowman has had a long career that has taken him to a lot of places, and he is ready for year seven to begin with the Oklahoma State football team.