Following another tough loss in Week 13, Oklahoma State football has just one game left in the 2024 regular season. They will face the No. 25 ranked Colorado Buffaloes, hoping to finish the season on a bright note. However, their recruiting just took a massive hit.

Three-star EDGE Alexander McPherson announced his de-commitment from the Cowboys on X, formerly Twitter. At 6’4 250 pounds from Stuart, FL, McPherson had been committed to Oklahoma State since June.

According to 247Sports composite, McPherson is the 1,024th-ranked player in the country. Additionally, he ranks as the 113th-best defensive lineman and 132nd-best player in Florida. He was the Cowboys' eighth-best commit. With him now out of the picture, Oklahoma State has 15 commits and their class ranks lower than No. 60, previously having been No. 58.

Oklahoma State suffering worst season in recent memory

While the Cowboys haven't won a National Championship in the common era, they have still been a very respectable program for a long time. The last time Oklahoma State missed a bowl game was all the way back in 2005 when they went 4-7 in Mike Gundy's first season.

However, this season is worse than that and worse than anything Oklahoma State has seen since 2000, if not even earlier. As it stands, Oklahoma State is 3-8 on the season with one game left, one they are a heavy underdog in. Additionally, they are 0-8 in conference play, potentially facing 0-9. For context, the last time the Cowboys went winless in conference play was 1994.

Things have just gone so awry. Coming into the year, running back Ollie Gordon II was viewed as the best running back in the country and potentially even a Heisman candidate. However, it doesn't look like he will even finish the season with over 1,000 yards. With just one game left, Gordon has 186 attempts for 870 yards and 13 touchdowns. It hasn't been a bad season for him by any means, but it's nowhere close to as good as many thought it would be.

Additionally, beyond Gordon, the Cowboys lack great talent depth. If Gordon isn't playing his best football, it isn't likely Oklahoma State will win.